Honda names new plane “HondaJet Echelon,” plans first flight in 2026

The aircraft unit of Honda Motor Co. revealed Monday that its new small business jet will be named the “HondaJet Echelon,” with the company aiming for its first flight in 2026.

The 11-seater jet, categorized as a “light jet” that is bigger than the existing HondaJet that can carry up to eight people, is designed to be the first single-pilot light jet capable of flying across the United States without refueling, Honda Aircraft Co. said.

The U.S.-based company said it is aiming to obtain flight certification from U.S. aviation authorities in 2028.

“The HondaJet Echelon was born to create a new c...