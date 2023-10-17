Tokyo stocks rebound on hopes for easing Middle East tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Tuesday, as investors snapped up battered shares on receding fears over the global economic outlook amid diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 381.26 points, or 1.20 percent, from Monday at 32,040.29. The broader Topix index finished 18.54 points, or 0.82 percent, higher at 2,292.08.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, precision instrument and real estate issues.