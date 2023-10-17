Baseball: Imae named new Rakuten manager, Fujimoto leaves Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Rakuten Eagles hitting coach Toshiaki Imae was promoted to manager on Tuesday, while SoftBank Hawks manager Hiroshi Fujimoto quit his role.

The Eagles, who narrowly missed the three-team Pacific League Climax Series playoffs by finishing fourth, said last week former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kazuhisa Ishii will not return as their manager after the end of his three-year contract.

The Rakuten offense pulled out of a slump in the 2023 season after Imae was promoted from the farm team to begin coaching the hitters in late May.

The 40-year-old former third baseman has been a coach of the Sendai...