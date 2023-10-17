Japan firms continue to evacuate staff in Israel amid Hamas conflict

Newsfrom Japan

A growing number of Japanese firms have ordered their employees based in Israel to return home over concern for their safety amid the country’s ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

A total of 92 Japanese companies were operating in Israel as of September, with 39 of them based in Tel Aviv, according to research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. Several of these companies have expressed uncertainty about when they can resume local operations and they worry the fighting could further escalate.

Trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Toyota Tsusho Corp. said they have evacuated Japanese s...