Football: Furuhashi, Ito score as Japan ease past Tunisia in friendly

Kyogo Furuhashi scored at his old hunting ground and Junya Ito joined him on the scoresheet as Japan beat Tunisia 2-0 on Tuesday for their sixth straight win in international friendlies.

Celtic forward Furuhashi, back at Noevir Stadium -- home to his former club Vissel Kobe -- showed good composure burying the 43rd-minute opener before Ito doubled the lead in the 69th in Japan’s final match ahead of the Asian second-round qualifying for the 2026 World Cup starting in November.

On a five-match winning run and scoring a whopping 22 goals, Japan kept their first clean sheet in five games after th...