U.S. expands controls on advanced semiconductor exports to China

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will tighten controls on cutting-edge semiconductor exports to China, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, in the latest step aimed at hobbling Beijing’s efforts to advance technologies for its military modernization.

The expansion will restrict Nvidia Corp. and other manufacturers from selling artificial intelligence chips and advanced equipment necessary to produce them to China.

The new controls, upgrading the sweeping chip curbs on China announced by President Joe Biden’s administration a year ago, come as senior officials of the world’s two largest economies seek to eas...