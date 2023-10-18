Tokyo stocks open lower on renewed U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, weighed down by selling on revived fears of further U.S. interest rate hikes after U.S. retail sales data came in well above projections.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 94.94 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday to 31,945.35. The broader Topix index was down 1.61 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,290.47.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, service and retail issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.74-77 yen compared with 149.75-85 yen in New York and 149.59-61 yen in T...