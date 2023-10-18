Tokyo stocks lower in morning on renewed U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped slightly Wednesday morning on reviving concerns over further interest rate hikes and higher borrowing costs in the United States following stronger-than-expected retail sales data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 66.00 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday to 31,974.29. The broader Topix index was down 4.10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,287.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, pharmaceutical and service issues.