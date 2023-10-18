Baseball: Ohtani voted among Player of Year finalists by MLB peers

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named among the finalists for the Player of the Year and the American League Outstanding Player awards for 2023 on Tuesday by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The winner of both accolades in 2021 made the respective three-man list for the third straight year following votes from his fellow MLB players recognizing him for a stellar season in which he became the first Japanese player to lead a U.S. major league in home runs with 44 while going 10-5 on the mound. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who became the first player...