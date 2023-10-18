China’s Xi vows to pursue high-quality, green development at forum

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Wednesday to work with partners under Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative to promote high-quality, green development projects at an international forum marking the global infrastructure scheme’s 10th anniversary.

In a keynote speech delivered at the forum, which brought together representatives from over 140 countries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi noted the initiative has produced “fruitful outcomes” over the past decade, with cooperation extending from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America.

The leader of the world’s second-larges...