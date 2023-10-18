Tokyo stocks edge up as oil, bank issues bought amid caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as oil and banking issues were bought on rising oil prices and Japanese bond yields, while investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over further developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1.96 points, or 0.01 percent, from Tuesday at 32,042.25. The broader Topix index finished 3.26 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 2,295.34.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, land transportation and banking issues.