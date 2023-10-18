Russian foreign minister set to visit N. Korea, may meet with Kim

Newsfrom Japan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit North Korea from Wednesday and may meet with leader Kim Jong Un during his two-day visit, amid deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang that has raised international concern.

Lavrov’s trip to North Korea follows his stay in Beijing to attend a forum on China’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and accompany Russian President Vladimir Putin there.

The Russian minister is expected to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui on issues including bilateral military and economic cooperation as ...