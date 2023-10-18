Football: JFA plans 1st-ever New Year’s Day match for national team

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association is arranging a men’s friendly match on Jan. 1, 2024, at Tokyo’s National Stadium, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

If materialized, it will be the first time for Japan’s national team to play a match on New Year’s Day. The annual Emperor’s Cup final has traditionally been played on Jan. 1 at the same venue, but it will be held on Dec. 9 this year.

The match will serve as an important warm-up for the Samurai Blue, who head to Qatar for the Asian Cup beginning Jan. 12.

Their opponents are yet to be determined as Jan. 1 is not an international match ...