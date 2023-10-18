Japan to OK train fee hikes over holidays amid "overtourism" concerns

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Wednesday it will allow operators to raise railway fees during holiday seasons and weekends as a crowd control measure, amid concerns about "overtourism" due to a rapid recovery in people traveling since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The government also decided at a ministerial meeting on promoting tourism to relax rules around introducing express bus services, in order to directly connect train stations and tourist spots and alleviate traffic jams, which can disrupt local residents in nearby areas during their commutes. The new package, which seeks to a...