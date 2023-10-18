Football: J-League to push proposed shift to Aug. season start

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League said Wednesday it will push ahead with the idea of starting its football season in August, instead of the current February, a move that would bring it into line with top competitions in Europe.

The league relayed the stance in a meeting with representatives from the 60 clubs in the first to third divisions. It intends to make a final decision by the end of the year.

The J-League had maintained an impartial position while holding talks with the clubs on the potential change, which would come into place in 2026 at the earliest.

There have been calls for a shift to the summer start f...