Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened down Thursday, tracking Wall Street declines on fears over higher borrowing costs as U.S. bond yields climbed amid concern the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 447.96 points, or 1.40 percent, from Wednesday to 31,594.29. The broader Topix index was down 19.49 points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,275.85.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.75-78 yen compared with 149.87-97...