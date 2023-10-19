Tokyo stocks plunge in morning tracking tech falls on Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped sharply Thursday morning, led by selling of technology shares as Wall Street losses on rising U.S. long-term yields stirred concerns about higher borrowing costs in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 595.26 points, or 1.86 percent, from Wednesday to 31,446.99. The broader Topix index was down 33.38 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,261.96.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, air transportation and wholesale trade issues.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.825 percent, its highest level si...