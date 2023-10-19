Honda, GM driverless taxi JV to commence operation in 2026 in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. and General Motors Co. said Thursday they will launch a driverless taxi joint venture that will commence operation in early 2026 in Tokyo.

The two automakers along with GM’s autonomous driving car unit Cruise will set up the venture in 2024 in Japan to offer the ride-hailing service using self-driving Cruise Origin vehicles jointly developed by the three partners, the automakers said.

The venture will later consider expanding the service beyond central Tokyo, they said.