URGENT: Nikkei briefly drops 2% in afternoon on further tech stock falls

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Nikkei stock index briefly plunged over 2 percent in early afternoon trading Thursday as selling particularly in technology issues accelerated on concerns about negative economic impacts from rising U.S. and Japanese yields.

At 1 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 597.50 points, or 1.86 percent, from Wednesday at 31,444.75.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News