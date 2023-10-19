BOJ upgrades 6 of 9 regional economies on resilient domestic demand

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday upgraded its economic views on six of the nation’s nine regions, helped by strength in domestic demand despite inflation and a revival of inbound tourism.

The Kanto-Koshinetsu area centering on Tokyo is among the six that saw an upgrade. The assessments were retained for the remaining three -- Tokai, where Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered, the Kinki region that includes Osaka and Kyoto, and Kyushu-Okinawa.

“All nine regions reported that their respective economies, despite being affected by a slowdown in the pace of recovery in overseas economies and by price r...