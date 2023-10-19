Tokyo stocks plunge as higher interest rates spur tech selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Thursday, led by the selling of technology issues on concerns over higher borrowing costs amid rising long-term yields in Japan and the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 611.63 points, or 1.91 percent, from Wednesday at 31,430.62. The broader Topix index finished 31.18 points, or 1.36 percent, lower at 2,264.16.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and machinery issues.