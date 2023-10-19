URGENT: China formally arrests Japanese man detained for espionage: sources
China has formally arrested a Japanese businessman it detained earlier this year on suspicion of espionage, sources familiar with the bilateral ties said Thursday.
The man is an employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. and has been detained by Chinese authorities in Beijing since March.
Japan has demanded the man’s release and wants specific reasons for his detention.