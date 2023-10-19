Tennis: Mochizuki upsets Fritz to reach Japan Open q’finals

Newsfrom Japan

World No. 215 Shintaro Mochizuki pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year, defeating 10th-ranked American Taylor Fritz to reach the Japan Open tennis quarterfinals Thursday.

The top-seeded Fritz won the first set 6-0 but the Japanese wild card battled back to win the next two 6-4, 7-6(2) at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum on Day 4 of the ATP 500 event.

The 20-year-old Mochizuki’s surprise victory came only two days after his first career win on the tour. It took the 2019 Wimbledon junior singles champion 12 matches to get his first win.

Earlier Thursday, fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur and fello...