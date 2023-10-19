Japan PM to instruct ruling coalition to consider income tax cut

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will instruct ruling party executives as early as Friday to consider cutting income tax as a temporary measure to achieve his goal of redistribution, sources with knowledge of the plan said Thursday.

Kishida is seeking to make it a key feature of an upcoming inflation-relief package that his Cabinet now plans to formalize on Nov. 2, the sources said, at a time when his public support has tumbled to a new low.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito will hash out details of the package in the coming days, with their focus on how ...