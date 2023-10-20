Tokyo stocks open lower on persistent U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, weighed down by declines on Wall Street overnight after remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised fears of further interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 298.84 points, or 0.95 percent, from Thursday to 31,131.78. The broader Topix index was down 15.86 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,248.30.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, marine transportation and machinery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.80-81 yen com...