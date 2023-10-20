Tokyo stocks fall in morning on U.S. rate hike fears, Mideast caution
Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning on the increased prospect of further rate hikes in the United States and caution over developments in the Israel-Hamas war over the weekend.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 163.78 points, or 0.52 percent, from Thursday to 31,266.84. The broader Topix index was down 8.64 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,255.52.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, machinery and electric appliance issues.