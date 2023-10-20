Toyota to adopt Tesla charger for North American EV models

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will adopt Tesla Inc.'s charging standards for its electric vehicles to be sold in North America from 2025, joining a growing list of automakers utilizing the industry giant’s quick charging network.

The decision taken by Toyota, the world’s largest automaker by volume, could solidify Tesla’s technology as a de facto standard for all-electric vehicles sold in the world’s second-biggest auto market after China.

Toyota said it will adopt the North American Charging Standard ports in some of its Toyota and Lexus EV model brands, including a new three-row sport ...