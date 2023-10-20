Football: Saudi to host Japan's away World Cup q'fier against Syria

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's away game against civil war-hit Syria on Nov. 21 in the Asian second-round qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the Asian Football Confederation. Japan, 19th in the FIFA rankings and seeking to reach their eighth straight finals, will open their Group B campaign at home against 161st-ranked Myanmar on Nov. 16 in Osaka before facing 93rd-ranked Syria at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The Foreign Ministry has an evacuation advisory in place prohibiting travel to Syria, where a civil war has continued since it broke out in 2011. Venues...