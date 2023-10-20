China to curb exports of some graphite used for battery production

Newsfrom Japan

The Chinese government said Friday it will impose export controls in December on some types of graphite, a material used to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, among other items, to protect its "national security and interests." The announcement, based on a law prohibiting the shipment of advanced technologies and products that could be diverted to military use, followed the United States' move earlier this week to tighten controls on cutting-edge semiconductor exports to China. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of graphite. The Commerce Ministry said the meas...