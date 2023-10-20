Japan PM asks ruling bloc to weigh income tax cut to fight inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked senior ruling coalition executives on Friday to consider reducing income tax as a temporary measure to relieve households from the adverse effects of inflation.

Kishida, who has made the “redistribution” of economic growth a hallmark of his policy, met with senior lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito to ask them to look into the proposal on the same day an extraordinary parliamentary session was convened.

A cut to income tax is expected to be a key feature of an inflation-relief package that the Cabinet plans to...