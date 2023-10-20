China, Japan experts seek dialogue ahead of anniv. amid frosty ties

Newsfrom Japan

About 100 experts from China and Japan on Friday called for the reintroduction of dialogue between the two countries and for talks to be held regularly at a two-day forum on bilateral relations in Beijing amid strained ties. The forum, held ahead of Monday's 45th anniversary of the enactment of a bilateral treaty of peace and friendship, urged in a joint statement that the two Asian neighbors work together to ensure peace and security in the region. It also called on the two countries to "deal with concerns" stemming from the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuc...