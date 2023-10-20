Football: Japan winger Mitoma signs new Brighton deal until 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma has signed a new deal with Brighton that will keep him there until the summer of 2027, the English Premier League club announced Friday. Mitoma joined the Seagulls from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in the summer of 2021. Following a successful one-year loan spell at Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the 26-year-old quickly established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League. "It's great news. Kaoru is our top player." Italian manager Roberto de Zerbi said of Mitoma, who has been linked with a host of big clubs, including league champions ...