Green activists disrupt U.S. event with ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

An event attended by the U.S. ambassador to Japan was disrupted Friday by environmental activists protesting Washington's exploration of natural gas resources in Alaska for future exports. Some 10 activists abruptly gathered on and in front of the stage at the event in New York, interrupting Rahm Emanuel's remarks by chanting slogans such as "No Alaska LNG," referring to liquefied natural gas, and "No More Gas." Emanuel remained seated and safe on the stage. The demonstrators were ejected from the venue by guards about 10 minutes later. The activists were in the audience at the beginning of th...