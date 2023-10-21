Next-gen EVs from SUV to minicar in spotlight at Japan mobility show

Newsfrom Japan

A wide variety of vehicles from a sleek crossover sport-utility and an upscale autonomous minivan to a mini recreational car, all powered by batteries, will be among the eye-popping concepts at the Tokyo auto show next week when a record 475 companies participate in the event. The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the event organizer, calls this year's show -- the first since 2019 following a pandemic-induced hiatus -- the Japan Mobility Show to highlight a variety of advanced technologies beyond the auto industry, such as robots and drones. Japanese carmakers, seen as laggards in th...