Unique Japan academy offers courses on catching, selling wild game

Newsfrom Japan

An academy in southwestern Japan has been offering courses on all aspects of catching, processing and marketing wild game, hoping to boost consumption of animals such as deer and wild boar that are culled in large quantities to prevent crop damage. Seiji Yamasue, who set up the Japan Gibier Academy in Usa, Oita Prefecture in May, says he hopes deer and wild boar can become a "fourth widely consumed type of meat" alongside beef, pork and chicken so as to reduce waste from the culling of wild animals. Students at the academy learn about hunting, butchering, aging and cooking of wild game, and ho...