Ragnar Locker ransomware gang taken down in international sweep

Newsfrom Japan

A man believed to be a key figure in a ransomware group has been arrested in France over a string of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure across the world, including one in 2020 against Japanese video game maker Capcom Co., police said Friday. Law enforcement authorities from Japan, the United States and nine European countries cooperated in the investigation targeting the Ragnar Locker group, which threatened to publish and block access to victims' personal data unless ransoms were paid for decryption tools. The man, suspected of being a developer for the group, was arrested by French auth...