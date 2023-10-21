Baseball: Buffaloes down Marines, head to 3rd straight Japan Series

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes booked a spot in their third straight Japan Series with a 3-2 win Saturday over the Lotte Marines, clinching their Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage in four games. The win at Kyocera Dome Osaka clinched a 4-1 stage win, including the automatic one-win advantage the Buffaloes received as PL champions. The defending champion Buffaloes will host the Central League champion Hanshin Tigers in Game 1 in Osaka on Oct. 28 in the first Japan Series between teams from Japan's Kansai region since 1964. The Buffaloes got six scoreless innings from lefty Hiroya Miyagi, while Tomoy...