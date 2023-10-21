Baseball: Buffaloes down Marines, head to 3rd straight Japan Series

The Orix Buffaloes booked a spot in their third straight Japan Series with a 3-2 win Saturday over the Lotte Marines, clinching their Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage in four games. The win at Kyocera Dome Osaka clinched a 4-1 stage win, including the automatic one-win advantage the Buffaloes received as PL champions. The defending champion Buffaloes will host the Central League champion Hanshin Tigers in Game 1 in Osaka on Oct. 28 in the first Japan Series between teams from Japan's Kansai region since 1964. The Buffaloes got six scoreless innings from lefty Hiroya Miyagi, while Tomoy...
Kyodo News

