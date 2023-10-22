China agrees to review tariffs on Australian wine imports

Newsfrom Japan

China has agreed to review tariffs imposed on Australian wine imports, prompting the Australian government to suspend a World Trade Organization dispute it lodged against Beijing, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday. The prime minister also announced he will visit China from Nov. 4 to 7 to meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang which, in a sign of improving bilateral relations, would be the first visit to the country by an Australian leader since 2016. "We welcome China's agreement to undertake an expedited review of its duties," Albanese said in a press release...