Football: Kubo sets up winner as Sociedad beat Mallorca 1-0

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo gave another man-of-the-match performance Saturday as he led Real Sociedad to a 1-0 win over Mallorca in the Spanish top flight. La Liga's Player of the Month for September maintained his outstanding form upon returning from the international break, setting up the decisive goal against one of his former clubs minutes after coming off the bench at Reale Arena in San Sebastian. The Samurai Blue star received the ball on the right touchline before cutting inside and curling a cross straight to the head of Brais Mendez, who nodded the 64th-minute winner past visiting keeper Predrag R...