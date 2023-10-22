Football: Machida clinch maiden J1 promotion with win over Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Machida Zelvia secured promotion to Japanese football's top flight for the first time with a 3-0 victory away to Roasso Kumamoto in the J-League second division on Sunday. With three rounds remaining, the club from the western Tokyo city of Machida sits on top of the J2 with 78 points, eight clear of second-place Shimizu S-Pulse, and can finish no worse than second. The visitors took the lead through a stunning long-range strike from Zento Uno in the 44th minute at Kumamoto's Egao Kenko Stadium. Daigo Takahashi doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute and Hokuto Shimoda put the result beyond d...