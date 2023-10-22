Tennis: Shelton wins Japan Open for 1st ATP Tour title

Newsfrom Japan

Ben Shelton of the United States won his first career ATP Tour title Sunday, defeating Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the final of the Japan Open tennis tournament. The 21-year-old Shelton, ranked 19th in the world, converted four of his six break points without being broken once at Tokyo's Ariake Colosseum. World No. 50 Karatsev had reached the final between unseeded players by ending home favorite Shintaro Mochizuki's surprise run a day earlier. Also on Sunday, Australia's Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell defeated Britain's Jamie Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus 6-4, 6-1 in the doubl...