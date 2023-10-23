Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Monday, tracking declines on Wall Street late last week amid concern over the possible global economic impact of the Israel-Hamas war.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 97.42 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday to 31,161.94. The broader Topix index was down 4.72 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,250.93.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, insurance, and iron and steel issues.

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 149 yen level after briefly climbing above the psychologically important ...