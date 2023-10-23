Some Toyota plants in Japan resume output after parts supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday operations had resumed at some of its domestic plants after an accident at a parts supplier’s factory a week earlier hit output.

The world’s largest automaker by volume restarted five production lines at four factories in northeastern and central Japan, with parts supply still affected following the accident that led to the halt of 13 lines at eight of the automaker’s 14 assembly plants.

Toyota said it would decide later Monday on when to restart the remaining eight lines at six factories.

An explosion occurred on Oct. 16 at the factory belonging to Chuo Spring C...