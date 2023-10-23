Tokyo stocks down in morning on Middle East uncertainty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, weighed down by declines on Wall Street late last week and uncertainty over how the Israel-Hamas war could affect the global economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 252.24 points, or 0.81 percent, from Friday to 31,007.12. The broader Topix index was down 9.42 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,246.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and iron and steel issues.