Football: Japanese trio score for Celtic in 4-1 win over Hearts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forwards Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi found the net, while countryman Tomoki Iwata fired his first Celtic goal as the reigning Scottish champions cruised to a 4-1 win away to Hearts on Sunday.

The one-sided victory after the international break gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership over arch rivals Rangers.

Celtic’s Danish international Matt O’Riley slotted the opener in the fourth minute at Tynecastle Park before Reo Hatate set up Maeda for a tap-in that sent the visitors into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Furuhashi won a penalty early in t...