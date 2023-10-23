Tokyo stocks drop on BOJ policy shift speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday on selling fueled by speculation the Bank of Japan could further revise its ultraeasy monetary policy as well as on the uncertain prospects for the global economy amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 259.81 points, or 0.83 percent, from Friday at 30,999.55. The broader Topix index finished 16.84 points, or 0.75 percent, lower at 2,238.81.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining and iron and steel issues.