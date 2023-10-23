Japan’s antitrust watchdog probes Google for pushing search default

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s antitrust watchdog has begun an investigation into technology giant Google LLC for allegedly pushing smartphone makers to use its search platform by default on their devices, the fair trade body said Monday.

The move by the Japan Fair Trade Commission comes after European and U.S. authorities tightened regulations on Google, which is said to hold around a 90 percent global search market share.

The Digital Markets Act was legislated in the European Union last year to strengthen regulations on big technology companies with the aim of improving competition by facilitating the entry of new...