Taiwan, Lithuania affirm cooperation amid China’s displeasure

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and Lithuania’s parliament speaker affirmed cooperation Monday after the mutual establishment of representative offices in recent years angered Beijing, which regards the self-ruled island as its own.

Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen told Tsai during a luncheon that her country’s cooperation with democratic Taiwan can become “a success story” and a compelling model for many other European countries.

The speaker of the Seimas, Lithuania’s parliament, said the two sides’ efforts to demonstrate that democracies working together strengthen each other, while Tsai noted they have...