Japan to extend gasoline, energy subsidies through April

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is planning to extend subsidies aimed at curbing gasoline and other fuel prices as well as utility bills from the end of this year to the end of April, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The government will consider phasing out gasoline subsidies if economic conditions allow, and it plans to reduce support for electricity and gas bills from May while keeping an eye on global fuel price trends, according to the source.

The plans have been included in the draft of a new economic stimulus package that the Cabinet is expected to approve on Nov. 2, the source sa...