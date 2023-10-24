Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid uncertainty over Mideast conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as uncertainty over the conflict in the Middle East weighed on market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 170.96 points, or 0.55 percent, from Monday to 30,828.59. The broader Topix index was down 14.22 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,224.59.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and bank issues.