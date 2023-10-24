Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid uncertainty over Mideast conflict
Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as uncertainty over the conflict in the Middle East weighed on market sentiment.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 170.96 points, or 0.55 percent, from Monday to 30,828.59. The broader Topix index was down 14.22 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,224.59.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and bank issues.